iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

