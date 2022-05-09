Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VICI Properties Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

