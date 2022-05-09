Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

