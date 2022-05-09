Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Square, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.91.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $96.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.14. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Square by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Square by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

