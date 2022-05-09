J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of J&J Snack Foods worth $34,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $123.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $122.21 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.31.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

