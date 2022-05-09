JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.08.

HubSpot stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.84. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $325.97 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

