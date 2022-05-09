Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

