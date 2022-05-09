KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

