KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on YUM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.