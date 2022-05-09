Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Sells £6,059.48 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.46), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,569.62).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,200 ($27.48) on Monday. Keywords Studios plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($24.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($42.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,374.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KWS. Barclays decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 3,150 ($39.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.10) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,275 ($40.91).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

