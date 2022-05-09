Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Knowles worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 175,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 855,877 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

KN stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

