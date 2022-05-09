Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $163,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $240,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $188,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $2,726,996 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

