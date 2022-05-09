LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.89.

LendingTree stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

