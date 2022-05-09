LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TREE. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $228.81.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $20,751,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

