Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.