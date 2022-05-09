LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 16th

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 16th. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

