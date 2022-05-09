Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.