Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average is $309.63. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

