Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

