Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 27.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.63. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

