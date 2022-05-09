Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTX. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

MTX opened at $66.11 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

