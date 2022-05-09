Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,829 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.65) by $0.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

