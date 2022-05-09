Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 76,924 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,924 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after buying an additional 809,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 588,164 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,287,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 469,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.94 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

MUFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

