Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,597 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after buying an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 104,644 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.