Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) by 268.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.83% of Grove worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grove during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gene Salkind purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GRVI stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Grove, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

