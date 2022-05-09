Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 10,358 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AES by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.