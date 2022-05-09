Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,597 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

