Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 17,900 HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group ( NASDAQ:HHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 126.24% and a net margin of 33.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.