Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 977,556 FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 977,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.42% of FSD Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSE:HUGE opened at $0.95 on Monday. FSD Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

