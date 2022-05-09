Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.