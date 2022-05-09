Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,867 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,471 shares of company stock worth $2,917,571. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.