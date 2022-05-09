Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ozon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ozon by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $67.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

