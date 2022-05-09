Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

