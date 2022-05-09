Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Telecom Argentina worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 56.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

TEO opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

