Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

