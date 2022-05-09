Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

