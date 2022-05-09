Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.