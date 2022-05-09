Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,107,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

