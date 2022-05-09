Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 168,897 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 107,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.