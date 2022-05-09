Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Despegar.com worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 456,560 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Despegar.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 124.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DESP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

DESP opened at $9.98 on Monday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $711.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

