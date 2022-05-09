Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC opened at $16.04 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.