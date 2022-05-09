Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $827,000 Position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) by 243.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,006 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Future FinTech Group worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 505.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTFT opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

