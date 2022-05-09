Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $831,000 Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,493,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 752,786 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 502,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,178,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIGA opened at $9.89 on Monday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

