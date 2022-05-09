Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

