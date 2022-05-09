Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $890,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $103.79 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.