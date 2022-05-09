Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $918,000 Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Seabridge Gold worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.