Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $932,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 210,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.