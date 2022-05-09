Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $941,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $27,607,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

