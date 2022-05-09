Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $944,000 Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,893 shares of company stock worth $8,100,298 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

NYSE:ARES opened at $67.89 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

