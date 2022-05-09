Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $975,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

ABB stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

